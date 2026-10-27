Cebu demand for Grade A offices rises as firms seek modern workplaces

DEMAND for Grade A office space in Cebu is gaining traction as companies prioritize modern facilities, reliable infrastructure, connectivity and employee well-being in choosing corporate locations.

Gilbert Ang, project director of Mandani Bay, said many existing office buildings in Cebu no longer meet the evolving requirements of businesses adopting global workplace standards, creating

opportunities for newer, higher-quality office developments.

“Because of this, we now have a significant demand for Grade A corporate spaces, more sophisticated, more modern, attuned to the global mindset,” Ang said.

He added that the growing emphasis on work-life balance is also prompting companies to consider office locations beyond traditional business districts and business parks.

Cebu’s office market recorded 121,000 square meters (sq.m.) in transactions in 2025, accounting for nearly half of all office transactions outside the National Capital Region. This represented a 71 percent increase from the previous year.

The growth points to opportunities for developers offering office spaces that meet the requirements of businesses seeking modern, efficient and employee-oriented workplaces.

According to Colliers Philippines, Cebu remains the largest office market outside Metro Manila, driven by a strong inventory of sustainable Grade A office developments and steady demand from information technology-business process management and traditional corporate tenants.

Ang said these changing market preferences bode well for One Mandani Bay, the waterfront development’s 30-story Grade A office tower, as Cebu’s office market continues to expand.

The tower offers flexible floor plates, nine passenger elevators, a service lift, an executive drop-off area and a 500-sq.m. double-height, glass-enclosed lobby. Its facilities include high-speed fiber connectivity, energy-efficient systems, variable refrigerant volume/flow air-conditioning, fire protection systems and full backup power.

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority and Berde-certified development is positioning itself to serve companies seeking modern office facilities with sustainability and operational reliability in mind. / KOC