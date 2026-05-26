Cebu demolishes Manila for 5th straight victory

THE Cebu Greats notched their fifth consecutive victory after burying the Manila Batang Quiapo in a 128-93 rout on Monday, May 25, 2026, in the ongoing SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season at the Novadeci Convention Center in Novaliches, Quezon City.

The Cebu Greats displayed absolute dominance throughout the match, with six players finishing in double-digit scoring.

​After Manila opened the game with a 2-0 lead, Cebu quickly responded with a 10-0 rally and never looked back.

​Mark Meneses and Paul Desiderio ignited the surge by burying consecutive three-pointers, paving the way for Cebu to improve their record to 7-2 in the tournament, which features 28 teams split into two divisions.

​In the South Division standings, Cebu is trailing General Santos City (GenSan), which holds an 8-0 record, as well as Quezon Province, which remains undefeated in six games.

The 6-foot-4, high-flying Meneses delivered 20 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists.

​Dhon Reverente also turned in a double-double performance, chipping in 14 points, 17 rebounds, and four assists to earn the SportsPlus Best Player of the Game honors.

​Kent Ariar joined Reverente and Meneses in dominating the paint.

The former Letran Knight added 12 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, followed by Ron Dennison with 14 points, and Ice Hontiveros, who contributed 10 points, five assists, and three rebounds.

​Ralf Gesalem also chipped in 10 points to the balanced attack.

The Cebu Greats wil face ​South Division leader GenSan in a highly anticipated matchup scheduled this Friday, May 29.

With the loss, Manila—which slid further down the standings with a 1-8 record—was led by John Ashley, who finished with 23 points, seven steals, seven rebounds, and six assists.

The MPBL action returns to the One Arena Cainta this Tuesday, featuring a triple-header: Rizal takes on Marikina at 4 p.m., Batangas faces Bacolod at 6 p.m., and Bataan clashes with Meycauayan at 8 p.m. (JBM)