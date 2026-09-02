Cebu designer brings red drama, native blooms to pageant fashion

CEBUANO designer Axel Que brought two distinct interpretations of beauty to Miss Silliman 2026, creating an evening gown that commands attention in red and a national costume inspired by one of the Philippines’ native hardwoods.

Worn by Cristine Helaiza May Babor, the “Pulahan” evening gown cascades in deep lacquered red, with layers of Japanese organza catching the light with every fold. Its strapless silhouette cinches at the waist before unfolding into a dramatic sculptural skirt, creating a balance between architectural structure and fluid movement. Inspired by Dior, the gown leans into boldness, designed to make an impression even before its wearer steps fully into the spotlight.

For Babor’s national costume, Que looked to Vitex parviflora, locally known as tugas, for the “Molave Enchantress.” The Philippine native hardwood is known for its strength and resilience, while its delicate purplish-blue blossoms offer a softer contrast during its flowering season. Que translated this balance into the costume through cascading blossoms, branching forms and shimmering details, turning the molave’s flowering canopy into an elaborate wearable piece.

The costume also draws from local associations of the molave with healing, giving the design deeper symbolism around strength, resilience and renewal. Together, the two creations showcase two different sides of Que’s design language, from the unapologetic drama of a sculptural red gown to a nature-inspired costume rooted in Philippine heritage. / JAT