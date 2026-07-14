Cebu designer gives Nutrition Month costumes a stylish twist

For many Filipinos, Nutrition Month is one of the most memorable celebrations in elementary school. It is often the first time children learn about healthy eating through fun activities, classroom programs and the annual tradition of dressing up as their favorite fruit or vegetable.

In Cebu, however, one young designer is demonstrating that those familiar classroom costumes can be transformed into works of wearable art.

At just 21 years old, Cashlee Paras, professionally known as Lee Paras, is elevating the annual tradition with elaborate, couture-inspired designs that celebrate fruits, vegetables and healthy living. A second-year Product Design student at the University of the Philippines Cebu, Paras is also a proud Lumad Cebuano who hopes to create art that is socially meaningful.

His Nutrition Month collection goes beyond the usual paper crowns and cutout fruits. One design transforms oranges into a dramatic ball gown overflowing with citrus slices and lush greenery. Another features a tropical arrangement of fresh fruits and flowers, while a third visually shows the richness of the sea through sculptural fish and coastal-inspired details.

For Paras, the goal is to make Nutrition Month more meaningful through design.

‘‘Nutrition Month provides a platform for costume designers and parents to celebrate health through creativity,’’ he said. ‘‘I aim to transform fruits and vegetables into vibrant, beautiful designs that inspire not only children but a wider audience to appreciate and enjoy healthy food.’’

He believes presenting nutritious food in a colorful and artistic way helps children form positive associations with eating well. Through fashion, fruits and vegetables become symbols of confidence, vitality and self-expression rather than just items on a plate.

Beyond their visual appeal, the costumes also reflect Paras’ commitment to sustainability. Earlier this year, he was named the Best Designer Grand Champion at the Cebu City Upcycling Fashion Design Competition 2026 for creating a couture piece made from discarded cable wire covers. The recognition further reinforced his belief that fashion can be both imaginative and environmentally responsible, a philosophy he continues to apply in his Nutrition Month creations.

His design philosophy centers on upcycling and creating pieces that last beyond a single event. Instead of producing costumes that are worn once and thrown away, he creates garments that can be preserved for future celebrations.

“Given that Nutrition Month is celebrated annually, I wanted to challenge the norm of disposable costumes by designing garments that can be preserved, reimagined, and shared, promoting a more responsible and sustainable approach to fashion,” said Paras.

The approach encourages families to think differently about costume-making, reducing waste while giving each piece a longer life.

‘‘I want people to make conscious, realistic choices in their daily nutrition while also rethinking how costumes and clothing are created and used,’’ he said. ‘‘By valuing sustainability and creativity, I hope to inspire pieces that are not only beautiful but also reusable and purposeful.’’