Cebu disaster officers call for better pay, job security in new resolution

DISASTER risk reduction officers across Cebu are pushing for a "Magna Carta" to protect frontline workers. During a quarterly meeting in Cebu City last week, officials proposed a resolution to secure financial benefits and formalize disaster offices as permanent government departments.

Protecting the frontlines

The League of Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officers (LDRRMO) argues that the dangerous nature of their work requires better protection. Currently, many responders lack standardized benefits despite being the first on the scene during typhoons, floods, and landslides.

The proposed resolution asks the Governor to grant financial benefits to all disaster personnel, regardless of their employment status. This move is seen as a critical step toward a formal Magna Carta, which would guarantee:

* Hazard pay for working in dangerous conditions.

* Insurance coverage for injuries or emergencies.

* Standardized benefits similar to those received by other frontline government workers.

Making disaster offices permanent

Beyond individual benefits, the group is pushing to "institutionalize" local disaster offices. This means turning them into full-fledged, permanent departments within municipal and city governments.

Currently, many of these offices struggle with limited staffing and resources. By becoming official departments, they would have more stability and better funding to handle the increasing frequency of natural disasters.

Leading by example

The push for stronger local offices follows a major change at the provincial level. In September 2025, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) was upgraded to a full department to improve its ability to respond to calamities.

Officials believe that strengthening these structures across all of Cebu will lead to better coordination and faster response times when disaster strikes.

Why it matters

As climate-related emergencies become more common, the people who run toward danger need more than just praise—they need security. By providing hazard pay and permanent status to these offices, Cebu aims to build a more resilient and prepared community for the years to come. (CDF)