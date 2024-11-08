Cebu ditches bai permit

HOG traders from other provinces will no longer need to secure a shipping permit from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) to supply hogs to Cebu Province.

Cebu Provincial Veterinarian Mary Rose Vincoy announced that the policy shift will take effect on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. She said hog traders will only need to obtain a veterinary health certificate, a livestock permit and an African swine fever (ASF) rapid test for hogs intended for slaughter.

Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica and La Libertad, Negros Oriental Councilor Redgil Medes welcomed the policy change, describing it as beneficial for communities in Negros Island, where hog farming is a primary livelihood.

“The entry of pigs from Negros Oriental to Cebu through Tangil Port in Dumanjug is back,” Gica said on his Facebook page.

He added that while the BAI permit is no longer required, other safety requirements remain in place.

Warning

Meanwhile, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has threatened to file charges against BAI if it fails to respond within 24 hours to allegations that it has been withholding shipping permits for hogs from Negros Island bound for Cebu.

The alleged permit restrictions have reportedly forced traders into illegal smuggling activities to bring hogs into the province.

The governor issued the warning to BAI Veterinary Quarantine Services 7 representative Gae An Labayan during a meeting with stakeholders at the Capitol on Thursday, which was reported by the Provincial Government’s Public Information Office (PIO) on its Facebook page on Friday. The PIO did not report if the BAI had already submitted its explanation to the governor.

According to Medes, BAI had not issued permits for hogs entering Cebu for nearly two years.

BAI’s non-issuance of permits led traders to resort to smuggling unregistered hogs, he added.

Last Oct. 26, local authorities found an abandoned motorbanca carrying 79 undocumented hogs from Negros Oriental along the shoreline of Barangay Kanyuko in Dumanjug, southwestern Cebu.

Medes said the writ of preliminary injunction issued by the Court of Appeals’ 20th Division, which prohibits the BAI from implementing its culling and zoning policies in Cebu while the Provincial Government’s lawsuit challenging these measures is pending.

The injunction, issued on June 30, 2023, temporarily halted the Department of Agriculture’s ASF-related culling policy in the province, citing the need to prevent “grave and irreparable damage” to Cebu’s hog industry.

In March 2023, the BAI declared an ASF outbreak in Cebu, prompting extensive culling within a 500-meter radius of affected areas in Carcar City.

However, Cebu leaders, including Governor Garcia, opposed the culling measures, describing them as harmful to the local economy and hog industry.

Garcia previously ordered the suspension of the culling policy in Cebu and filed charges against BAI officials over the policy’s impact on the local economy. / CDF