Cebu draws 102K visitors over Christmas break

A SURGE in domestic travel over the Christmas long break lifted visitor numbers in Cebu, reinforcing the island’s role as a key pillar of the Philippines’ tourism economy as authorities pressed ahead with preparations for a major Asean event this year.

Cebu City recorded 102,124 visitors from Dec. 15 to 28, 2025, according to the Department of Tourism (DOT), placing it among the country’s top holiday destinations despite Central Visayas having endured earthquakes and flooding earlier in 2025. The turnout highlighted the resilience of local travel demand and the growing reliance on Filipino tourists to support regional economies during peak seasons.

Boracay, a long-time favorite holiday destination, welcomed 118,745 local tourists from Dec. 15-18, 2025. Panglao, an island in Bohol, drew 62,240 guests.

Domestic travelers flocked to beaches, resorts and urban attractions across Cebu, providing a boost to hotels, transport operators and small tourism-linked businesses. The performance mirrored strong holiday traffic nationwide, with Filipinos opting for local destinations amid the extended Christmas break.

The DOT said the holiday influx underscores Cebu’s strategic importance ahead of its hosting role for the 45th Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) in 2026. Even during the holiday period, the DOT said it continued coordination with the Provincial Government and local stakeholders to ensure readiness for the regional gathering.

The Cebu City Tourism Commission is working with national agencies on cultural and heritage programming for delegates, while DOT Central Visayas has rolled out Project H.A.R.A.N.A., a multi-sector training initiative aimed at preparing tour guides, drivers, volunteers and event organizers for the forum.

“The Christmas holidays once again showed how Filipinos continue to explore and support our own destinations,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said, adding that domestic travel remains a key driver of recovery and inclusive growth across regions.

She said preparations for ATF 2026 would allow Cebu to showcase Filipino hospitality while strengthening the country’s long-term competitiveness as a tourism hub. / KOC