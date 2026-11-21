CEBU accounted for nearly 84 percent of all tourist arrivals in Central Visayas from January to September 2026, drawing almost 3.8 million visitors and generating the lion’s share of the region’s tourism earnings in the previous year.

The province recorded 3,783,902 arrivals during the first nine months of 2026, dwarfing Bohol’s 716,500, according to figures presented by the Department of Tourism Central Visayas (DOT 7) during the Cebu City Tourism Summit at Nustar Resort and Casino on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

The combined 4,490,096 arrivals across the two destinations highlight Cebu’s dominant position in the region’s tourism industry, with its cities also accounting for substantial visitor traffic.

Mandaue City recorded 1,186,819 arrivals, the highest among the three cities identified in the presentation.

Cebu City followed with 1,108,910, while Lapu-Lapu City registered 462,573.

Cebu’s dominance was also reflected in the region’s tourism earnings.

2025

The province generated P93.61 billion in tourism receipts in 2025, or nearly 78 percent of Central Visayas’ P119.83-billion total. Bohol contributed P26.22 billion.

The region welcomed 7,025,288 tourists throughout 2025, including 4,456,851 domestic visitors, 2,563,204 foreign tourists and 5,233 overseas arrivals.

Visitors stayed an average of three nights and spent P7,923.37 daily, while the region’s reported accommodation occupancy rate was 37.25 percent.

South Korea was Central Visayas’ largest foreign visitor market in 2025, with 565,693 arrivals. Japan followed with 337,052, while the United States accounted for 268,098.

China and Taiwan ranked fourth and fifth, with 112,258 and 103,220 visitors, respectively. Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Canada completed the top 10.

The region had 3,293 accredited primary and secondary tourism establishments and service providers as of Oct. 31, 2026, including 663 accommodation establishments, 131 land transport providers, 2,020 tour guides, 18 health and wellness facilities and six facilities for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions.

Tourism-related infrastructure development was also part of the department’s presentation, which listed 201 projects under the Tourism Road Infrastructure Projects Program covering Cebu, Bohol and Negros Oriental.

Four tourism rest areas in Cebu and one in Bohol had been completed, while another rest area in Bohol remained ongoing.

Tourism infra

Two projects under the Tourism Champions Challenge were also still being developed: the Enchanted Ilijan Plug in Tubigon, Bohol, and the Badian Toong Spring Nature Park in Cebu.

The figures were presented during the Cebu City Tourism Summit, which gathered tourism industry representatives, local government units and community partners to discuss the sector’s performance, development priorities and growth opportunities. / CAV