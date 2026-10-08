Cebu draws more higher-value GCC work

CEBU’S position as a global capability center (GCC) hub is getting a boost from the expansion of healthcare services firm Optum Philippines, reinforcing the city’s role in attracting higher-value business services and technology operations.

Optum Philippines, part of UnitedHealth Group, has opened a new office in Cebu IT Park as it expands its capabilities in healthcare services, technology and business operations.

The expansion comes as the Philippines continues to attract GCC operations that are moving beyond traditional back-office functions toward specialized activities involving analytics, digital health, automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

For Cebu, the expansion could deepen the city’s economic base by generating demand for skilled workers, supporting the growth of technology and business services, and strengthening the local talent pool for higher-value functions.

“The new Cebu office marks an exciting chapter for Optum in the Philippines,” said Optum Philippines managing director Samarth Mathur, in a statement.

The company said its Cebu operations are expected to support functions involving healthcare analytics, digital operations, pharmacy account management and AI-related activities.

Shift to specialized functions

The shift toward specialized functions is significant for Cebu as the city seeks to maintain its position as one of the country’s major locations for IT-business process management (IT-BPM) and GCC operations.

The industry has become an important contributor to Cebu’s commercial real estate, employment and consumer economy, creating demand not only for office space but also for housing, retail, transportation, food and other services.

The expansion of higher-value GCC operations could also increase demand for workers with specialized skills, potentially encouraging greater investment in training and strengthening links between companies and universities.

Optum also announced that it recently completed the first cohort of its Technology Development Program, which trains high-potential graduates for enterprise technology roles through structured learning and hands-on experience.

The program includes collaboration with Optum teams in the United States, India and Ireland, as well as partnerships with academic institutions in the region.

The development reflects a broader trend in the GCC sector, where companies are increasingly seeking talent capable of handling technology-intensive and knowledge-based functions rather than routine transactional work.

The Philippine IT-BPM sector is shifting from providing capacity for routine or standardized processes toward becoming a strategic base for more specialized and knowledge-intensive operations.

200 GCCs in PH

According to Everest Group, the country had about 200 GCCs employing around 270,000 professionals in 2025, making it the world’s second-largest GCC

delivery destination.

The Philippine GCC workforce is projected to reach about 289,000 in 2026.

Colliers Philippines said GCC office transactions jumped 67 percent in 2025 from the previous year, outpacing other tenant groups and underscoring growing demand from multinational companies for high-quality office space.

The firm said Cebu is positioned to capture more of this demand because of its established IT-BPM ecosystem, skilled workforce, international connectivity and supply of Grade A office space.

/ KOC