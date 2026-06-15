Cebu drivers receive cash aid as DSWD 7 rolls out relief program

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD 7) officially commenced the four-day cash relief distribution on Monday, June 15, 2026, aiming to elevate the impact of the increasing fuel prices on thousands of drivers in Cebu.

Long queues of drivers affiliated with Grab Philippines formed at SM Seaside City Cebu as early as 6 a.m. Monday to receive P5,000 each in financial assistance.

The initiative, which runs from June 15 to 18, is targeted to benefit a total of 32,149 drivers from Move It PH, GrabExpress, and GrabTaxi across the region.

DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero led the rollout alongside the agency’s Crisis Intervention Section (CIS).

According to DSWD 7, the payout is in direct response to the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to provide immediate relief to transport workers affected by the surge in oil prices, triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

For some riders, the increasing cost of fuel has drastically cut into their daily take-home earnings.

Jeno Ardines, a 39-year-old Move It rider from Barangay Lusaran, Cebu City, shared how the crisis has cut his daily earnings.

"What I can bring home now is just around the minimum, about P600 to P700. Before the crisis, it used to be around P1,300 to P1,500," Ardines said.

When asked how long the P5,000 subsidy would help his family, Ardines expressed realistic gratitude

"It will only last about 10 days, but at least we have something rather than nothing. I'm still thankful," Ardines added.

Another Move It rider, 50-year-old Arnulfo Ancajas from Lapu-Lapu City, echoed the sentiment, stating that fuel expenses have swallowed their daily earnings.

"That's what happens to our earnings now, it just goes straight to gasoline," Ancajas said.

Ancajas also noted that the P5,000 cash aid would immediately be spent on household essentials, specifically to buy rice and cover his children's educational expenses.

He also praised the agency for an efficient system, stating that he was able to receive his cash assistance in less than an hour

The DSWD 7 and Grab Philippines have streamlined the distribution process at SM Seaside City Cebu to accommodate the thousands of beneficiaries scheduled over the next three days. (Lucrece Gian Mae Lausa, CNU intern)