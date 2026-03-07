Cebu drivers struggle as gas prices climb: Here is how to save at the pump

RISING fuel prices are hitting the pockets of Cebu motorists once again, making every drop of gasoline count. Local officials are now urging drivers to change their habits behind the wheel to help lower costs and make their fuel last longer.

The reality at the pump

In Mandaue City, the price hike is more than just a headline—it is a daily burden for people who drive for a living. Noel Sarno, a motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) driver, noticed the sharp jump while refueling his bike on March 5.

“Based on what I observed, I filled up last night and the price really increased. In the past few days, gasoline was around P53 per liter, but when I bought fuel on March 5, it was already around P56,” Sarno said.

For drivers like Sarno, fuel is one of their biggest daily expenses. He explained that despite the high costs, he has little choice but to keep working to support his family. “We will just try to endure it because our income depends on driving,” he added.

Simple habits to save money

The Cebu City Public Information Office is stepping in with practical advice. They reminded motorists that small changes in how they drive and maintain their vehicles can lead to real savings.

To keep costs down, experts suggest:

* Lighten the Load: Remove unnecessary heavy items from your vehicle.

* Check Your Tires: Keeping tires at the right pressure helps the engine work less.

* Plan Ahead: Combine all your errands into one trip to avoid driving back and forth.

* Stop the Idling: Turn off the engine instead of letting it run while waiting.

Better driving, better efficiency

The way you drive also matters. Officials recommend maintaining a steady speed and avoiding sudden braking or "jackrabbit" starts, which burn through fuel quickly.

Regular maintenance is another key factor. Simple tasks like changing the motor oil and cleaning air filters can significantly improve how much mileage you get out of a tank. For those looking for even bigger savings, authorities suggest carpooling or using public transport whenever possible.

Why Prices are Rising

While local drivers feel the pinch, many understand that the causes are beyond their control. Driver Rolandyo Layos noted that global issues, including the crisis and war in the Middle East, are driving the prices up.

“We cannot do anything about it because there is a crisis and there is war,” Layos said. Despite the struggle, he remains determined, earning between P300 and P400 a day to help his family. “As long as we keep working hard, we will not end up with nothing,” he said.

Looking Ahead

Whether it is through better maintenance or smoother driving, these fuel-saving tips are designed to help residents survive the price hikes. While motorists hope for lower prices in the future, practicing these responsible road habits remains the best way to protect their hard-earned income today. (ABC)