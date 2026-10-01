Cebu economies grow slower in 2025

CEBU’s four major economies continued to expand in 2025, but all recorded slower growth pace than in the previous year, according to data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) 7 on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026.

The Province of Cebu and the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue all posted positive economic growth in 2025, although their respective growth rates declined from their 2024 levels.

Cebu Province recorded an economic growth rate of 2.7 percent in 2025, a noticeable drop from the 7.4 percent growth it recorded in 2024. Despite the slower pace, its total gross domestic product (GDP) increased from P441.65 billion to P453.76 billion.

Cebu City recorded the fastest growth among the three highly urbanized cities and in Central Visayas at 5.8 percent, down from seven percent, as its GDP increased from P334.35 billion to P353.81 billion.

As for Lapu-Lapu City, it grew by 3.3 percent, down from 6.5 percent, while its GDP rose from P176.39 billion to P182.14 billion.

Mandaue City expanded by 2.1 percent, down from 6.9 percent, with its GDP increasing from P126.11 billion to P128.75 billion.

Still largest economy outside NCR

Meanwhile, the economy of Central Visayas — composed of Cebu and Bohol — grew by 3.7 percent in 2025, down from 7.3 percent in 2024, according to PSA 7 officer-in-charge Wilma Perante.

The region’s GDP reached P1.32 trillion in 2025.

Perante presented the latest figures during the 2025 Provincial Product Accounts (PPA) Dissemination Forum to local government leaders, sectoral planners and industry stakeholders.

“Central Visayas maintained its status as the largest economy outside Metro Manila, supported by nearly P35 billion in local investment approvals and robust non-residential development,” she said.

“Let us look at this data not as a final assessment, but as a foundation for our future. Let us use these insights to collaborate deeper, plan wiser, and continue moving forward as one strong, prosperous region,” she added.

Bohol also slows

In 2024, Bohol recorded an 8.8 percent GDP growth, reaching P198.29 billion and ranking as Central Visayas’ fastest-growing provincial economy and sixth-fastest nationwide.

The province recorded a 3.9 percent growth rate in 2025.

Perante said the PPA provides more detailed information on the economic performance of provinces and cities and can help local governments formulate policies and identify areas for investment.

The PSA said Cebu City recorded the fastest economic growth in Central Visayas in 2025 at 5.8 percent, followed by Bohol at 3.9 percent. Only the two economies grew faster than the region’s 3.7 percent rate.

Health sector leads growth

Despite the slowdown, several industries recorded double-digit growth.

Human health and social work activities was the fastest-growing industry in all four economies.

The sector expanded by 13.1 percent in Cebu City, 12.6 percent in Lapu-Lapu City, 11.8 percent in the Province of Cebu and 11.3 percent in Mandaue City.

Other industries also posted significant gains. In Cebu Province, public administration and defense, compulsory social security grew by 11.3 percent, while financial and insurance activities increased by 9.6 percent.

Construction was among Lapu-Lapu City’s fastest-growing industries at 11.3 percent, followed by wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles at 9.3 percent.

In Cebu City, public administration and defense grew by 9.3 percent, while transport and storage increased by 7.9 percent.

Mandaue City’s agriculture, forestry and fishing sector grew by 8.8 percent, while real estate and ownership of dwellings expanded by 7.7 percent.

Some sectors contract

The overall growth figures, however, mask declines in several industries.

Mining and quarrying recorded the sharpest contraction in the Province of Cebu, falling by 13.4 percent.

In Lapu-Lapu City, agriculture, forestry and fishing declined by 12.7 percent.

Manufacturing, meanwhile, contracted by 2 percent in Mandaue City. / DPC