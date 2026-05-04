Cebu ESL expands into Arab market

THE Arab region is emerging as a new source market for English as a Second Language (ESL) programs in Central Visayas, strengthening the region’s position as a leading education tourism hub and boosting visitor receipts.

The Cebu Association of Language Academy (Cala) confirmed growing interest from the Middle East and North Africa following the participation of three Saudi Arabia-based study-abroad consultants in its Grand FamTour 2026, held from April 20 to 24, 2026, with support from the Department of Tourism (DOT) and its Central Visayas regional office.

Tourism officials said the entry of Arab countries into Cebu’s ESL market diversifies demand beyond traditional Asian strongholds such as Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and China, helping sustain enrollment growth and stabilize revenues for language schools, accommodations, transport providers and tourism-related enterprises.

“Education tourism is a high-value segment because students stay longer and spend more,” said Gelena Asis-Dimpas, officer-in-charge, regional director of DOT-Central Visayas. She noted that ESL students contribute directly to tourism receipts through tuition, lodging, food, transport, and leisure activities during their stay.

ESL student population

Industry data show Cala member-schools enrolled nearly 19,000 students from February 2025 to January 2026, led by Japan with 7,106 students, followed by Taiwan with nearly 5,000, South Korea with 2,761, and China with close to 2,000. The addition of Arab markets is expected to further lift these figures and increase the average length of stay—an important driver of tourism earnings.

Unlike traditional tourists, ESL students typically remain in Cebu for several weeks or months, translating into sustained local spending and higher per-capita receipts. This benefits not only language academies but also hotels, serviced residences, restaurants, transport services, and tour operators in Cebu and nearby destinations such as Bohol.

At the closing gala of the fam tour, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro emphasized that Cebu’s appeal goes beyond academics, citing its culture and hospitality as key factors that enhance the learning experience and encourage repeat visits.

Cebu’s advantage

Participants from the Middle East cited Cebu’s competitive pricing and immersive learning environment as major advantages. Engineer Abdulkader Ahmed Fadak of Saudi Arabia-based NewAbeer said the Philippines offers “really good value,” highlighting Filipinos’ strong English proficiency and the availability of one-on-one instruction that accelerates learning.

Tourism stakeholders said ESL’s continued expansion depends on coordination among government agencies, including immigration, skills development authorities, airport operators, and local governments, to ensure seamless entry, quality standards, and infrastructure support.

Dimpas added that the region’s dual appeal—Cebu’s urban and cultural attractions and Bohol’s eco-tourism experiences—enhances the overall value proposition for international students, reinforcing ESL’s role as a key contributor to Central Visayas’ tourism economy. / KOC