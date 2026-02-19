Cebu execs visit Japan for WTE study

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro announced on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, that a delegation of Cebu officials will travel to Japan from Feb. 24 to 27 to study waste-to-energy (WTE) technology and disaster resilience initiatives.

The mission, organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce, includes visits to Japanese WTE facilities, health institutions, and meetings on disaster preparedness.

Baricuatro will lead the delegation, joined by Second District Board Member Stanley Caminero, chair of the health, environment and energy committee; Fourth District Board Member Kerrie Shimura; and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

The trip follows a similar study mission to Fujian, China, from Feb. 4 to 6, as the provincial government seeks long-term solutions for waste and health management.

Baricuatro earlier led a 10-member delegation to Fujian to explore the integration of Chinese alternative medicine into Cebu’s healthcare system and to examine advanced WTE technologies. The visit was made upon the invitation of Fujian officials and after discussions with the Chinese ambassador on modern waste management solutions.

Baricuatro noted that WTE technology originated in Japan and has been in use for at least a decade. She said the province aims to attract investors while learning from Japan’s experience in waste management and disaster resilience. / CDF