Cebu expands child safeguards

CEBU Province has become the second province in the country to adopt the government’s revised protocol for handling child abuse cases, expanding protection to cover online sexual exploitation and strengthening coordination among agencies to provide faster, trauma-informed services for child victims.

The Revised Protocol for the Case Management of Child Victims of Abuse, Neglect, Exploitation and Discrimination (CANE+D), launched Thursday, July 17, 2026, at Bai Hotel in Mandaue City, establishes standardized procedures for identifying, reporting, investigating, prosecuting and managing child abuse cases, while ensuring the rehabilitation and reintegration of survivors.

The updated guidelines, developed by the Committee for the Special Protection of Children, also strengthen coordination among local government units, law enforcement agencies, social workers, health professionals and other stakeholders involved in child protection.

“The revised protocol provides guidelines for the identification, reporting, investigation, case management, legal proceedings, rehabilitation and reintegration of child-victim survivors,” Department of Justice Secretary Frederick Vida said during the provincial launch.

Among the protocol’s key updates is the inclusion of emerging forms of abuse in digital spaces, particularly Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials, reflecting the growing threat posed by technology-facilitated crimes against children.

The protocol also incorporates teleconsultation technology to allow child protection services to be delivered remotely when necessary, improving access to support while minimizing additional trauma for victims.

To further protect children during legal proceedings, Chapter 17, Section 7(a) of the revised protocol allows authorities to obtain a child’s testimony through online proceedings when appropriate, reducing unnecessary public exposure and creating a more child-sensitive judicial process.

It likewise reinforces confidentiality rules by prohibiting the disclosure of information that could identify child victims, reminding media practitioners, vloggers and social media influencers to avoid victim-blaming and protect the privacy of children involved in abuse cases.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the Province’s adoption of the revised protocol underscores Cebu’s commitment to strengthening child protection amid continuing cases of abuse and exploitation.

“The revised protocol reinforces our shared commitment to prevent violence, respond effectively to threats and place child protection at the heart of everything we do,” Baricuatro said.

In Cebu, the Provincial Government Public Information Office recorded 137 cases of violence against women and children from January to February 2026.

While the country already enforces child protection laws, including Republic Act (RA) 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, and RA 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, Vida said the revised protocol provides a unified framework that standardizes how agencies respond to child abuse cases.

Following Cavite, Cebu is now the second province in the Philippines to implement the updated CANE+D protocol. / CDF