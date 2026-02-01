Cebu expects repeat visits after ATF hosting

TOURISM stakeholders in Cebu are looking beyond immediate arrivals and focusing on long-term business gains following the province’s hosting of the 45th Asean Tourism Forum (ATF), citing the strong ripple effects generated by meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (Mice) events.

Cleofe Albiso, president of the Cebu Mice Alliance, said hosting major international tourism events helps position Cebu as a destination that visitors return to—not just for business, but also for leisure.

“…These are events that we gladly and deeply appreciate hosting,” Albiso said, who is also the managing director of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts. She pointed to Cebu’s experience hosting ATF in 2016, noting that the province was able to capture a higher level of tourism and business activity in the years that followed.

Albiso explained that Mice delegates often revisit destinations with their families or loved ones after attending conferences, contributing to sustained tourism demand.

“Mice attendees usually go back at a more relaxed time. There’s always a level of appreciation when you’re a Mice attendee—you see the destination differently,” she said.

While exact data on repeat visits remains difficult to quantify, Albiso stressed that the sector consistently generates “ripple effects of business and interest,” particularly as visitors rediscover Cebu’s evolving tourism landscape, including newer developments in Mactan.

“That ‘wow’ factor—seeing the beach, seeing how Cebu has grown—creates positive impressions that translate into future visits,” she added.

Tourism stakeholders are hopeful that ATF will reinforce Cebu’s image as a competitive Mice and leisure destination, driving both repeat visitation and broader economic benefits over time.

Mice economic impact

At the launching of the Cebu Mice Guide at the Mactan Expo on Jan. 28, 2026, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco stressed the economic value of Mice tourism, noting that data from the International Congress and Convention Association show Mice delegates spend nearly five times more than leisure tourists, averaging over US$553 per visitor.

The Cebu Mice Guide features nearly 300 establishments and service providers, including hotels, venues, transport partners, event organizers, and suppliers, offering international planners a streamlined and reliable reference.

“For international event planners, the Cebu Mice Guide offers something essential—confidence,” Albiso said. “It simplifies engagement, eases business transactions, and connects planners with trusted partners who understand global standards and Cebu’s local character.”

The guidebook was developed by the Cebu Mice Alliance initiated by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with tourism stakeholders and government partners. / KOC