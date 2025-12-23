Cebu eyes 2.9K new jobs from BOI-backed projects

NEARLY 2,900 jobs are expected to be generated in Cebu over the next two years as P16.81 billion worth of investment projects registered with the Board of Investments (BOI) move toward commercial operations in 2025 and 2026, boosting the province’s resilience and continued appeal to investors.

The BOI-Cebu said the projects, registered from January to October 2025, are projected to generate about 2,877 direct jobs, providing a boost to employment as Cebu positions itself for sustained growth despite challenges ranging from high power costs to logistics constraints.

Top investment destination

Cebu remained one of the top investment destinations in the Visayas as of October 2025, ranking second in terms of projects registered with the BOI with approved investments totaling P20.7 billion. The province ranked ahead of Negros Occidental (P12.3 billion), Iloilo (P10.8 billion), Leyte (P10.5 billion) and Bohol (P10.3 billion), but trailed regional leader Samar, which posted P28.9 billion in approved projects.

BOI-Cebu said services sector continues to anchor Cebu’s investment growth, led by tourism, accommodation and food services, transport and logistics and healthcare.

In contrast, agriculture, forestry and fishing account for less than one percent of Cebu’s total output and continue to lag behind other sectors, reflecting the province’s urbanized and services-driven economic structure.

Moreover, a key investment expected to support medium-term growth is the expansion of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, with Phase 2 focusing on operations and maintenance of Terminal 2. The project aims to increase passenger capacity, improve operational efficiency and enhance service quality, supporting Cebu’s tourism and logistics ecosystem.

BOI-Cebu also reported that Cebu also emerged as a beneficiary of the government’s Green Lane Initiative, hosting four Green Lane-certified projects with a combined value of P44.65 billion. All four projects are renewable energy investments, reflecting efforts to stabilize power supply and reduce long-term energy costs for businesses.

Bottlenecks

Despite strong investor interest, companies continue to flag bottlenecks.

BOI said manufacturers cite high electricity costs and reliance on imported raw materials and machinery, while firms in the information technology and business process-management sector report intensifying competition for skilled workers. Logistics players, meanwhile, point to congestion, rising transport costs and vulnerability to weather-related disruptions as ongoing operational risks.

The BOI said it is addressing these concerns by prioritizing energy generation, renewable energy, transport and logistics infrastructure, and airport and port expansions under the Strategic Investment Priority Plan.

Strategic projects, including those under public-private partnership arrangements, are being fast-tracked to ease structural constraints and support long-term, sustainable growth in Cebu. / KOC