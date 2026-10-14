Cebu eyes AI research center with Chinese, Korean firms

CEBU is exploring the establishment of an artificial intelligence (AI) research and development (R&D) center with three startup companies from Cebu, China and South Korea, with the proposed facility focusing on AI security.

Brian To, consultant to Cebu Provincial Government, said the three companies are being brought together to develop a collaborative business venture that would leverage their respective technologies and expertise.

The proposed center would focus on AI security, particularly concerns over the safety and reliability of AI platforms used for research and decision support, To said in a press conference, following the recent Cebu Economic Forum 4.0 hosted by the Province.

“We’ve secured three companies,” he said, referring to one company based in Cebu and two foreign firms from China and South Korea.

The companies are working toward a consolidated business plan that would determine the scope of their collaboration, investment requirements and potential employment generation.

To said the proposed facility would be an office-based R&D center rather than a data center. Its location has yet to be finalized, although he said finding a suitable site would not be a major concern once the companies agree on the business arrangement.

He added that an announcement on the three companies is expected soon.

The initiative forms part of Cebu’s broader effort to attract technology ventures and smaller-scale manufacturing investments, with To citing the province’s existing pool of technology professionals as an advantage in developing AI-related businesses.

He said Cebu’s workforce, English proficiency and adaptability make the province a suitable location for technology investments, particularly ventures that require specialized skills and the ability to learn new technologies.

The investment promotion effort is also providing prospective investors with assistance in navigating government procedures and developing viable business plans, including connecting startups with suitable partners and financing.

To said a lack of guidance and difficulty securing financing often prevent startups from advancing beyond their initial stages.

He added that the investment team expects to see agreements, including memoranda of understanding, memoranda of agreement, letters of intent and joint-venture arrangements, signed before the end of 2026.

The proposed AI center is among several investment initiatives being pursued following the forum, which also generated interest in micro-manufacturing, light manufacturing, waste technology and electric vehicle-related manufacturing.

To said the projects are undergoing discussions and due diligence, with the investment team taking a gradual approach to ensure that ventures are commercially viable before commitments are made.

He expressed optimism that the prospective investments would contribute to economic activity and employment in Cebu in 2027.

However, the proposed AI center remains under development, with its investment value, projected workforce, specific location and implementation timeline yet to be disclosed. / KOC