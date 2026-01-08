Cebu eyes countryside eco zones

FROM eco zones in northern and southern Cebu to advanced manufacturing and healthcare-linked real estate, the Cebu Provincial Government is pitching a slate of long-term, job-generating investments ahead of the Cebu International Investment Summit (CIS) 2026 set January 12 to 15. 2026.

Paulo Uy, head of the Cebu Provincial Investment and Promotions Office, said on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, that the four-day summit will focus on attracting investments in manufacturing, IT-BPM, tourism, healthcare, and countryside economic zones, with an emphasis on projects that generate employment outside Metro Cebu.

In an interview during Beyond the Headlines, SunStar Cebu’s online news and commentary segment, Uy said eco zone development in northern and southern Cebu will focus on Danao City and the Municipality of Argao.

Uy said expansion and robust countryside development will help decongest the metropolis and address workforce attrition, particularly in the business process outsourcing sector.

He explained that bringing jobs, such as business process outsourcing and information technology, closer to communities could help retain workers and reduce pressure on urban infrastructure.

“That is actually the reason why we have this because we wanted to promote Cebu as an investment destination not only for the metropolis, for Metro Cebu, but we want to spread it outside,” he said.

Aside from services, Uy said the administration of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is pushing for a revitalized manufacturing sector, aiming to increase its share of economic output from about 15 percent to as high as 25 percent nationwide.

Opportunities in advanced, micro-, and design-oriented manufacturing, including furniture and export products, will be highlighted during the summit.

CIS 2026 is expected to draw investors from China, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and the Middle East, as well as executives from major Philippine firms.

Uy said investment promotion is also expected to support the development of provincial real estate assets intended to help fund improvements in the healthcare system, which has been identified as a key policy priority of the current administration.

However, Uy said attracting investors requires not only presenting the province’s openness to economic opportunities but also showcasing bureaucratic reforms to bolster investor confidence.

He said the province will highlight efforts to improve ease of doing business, including a proposed one-stop shop for business registration that aims to cut processing time from weeks to days.

The summit has invited regulators from the Anti-Red Tape Authority, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Board of Investments, and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority to discuss ways to ease bureaucratic delays.

“So if you are an investor, you come to Cebu, you come to the capital, you want to invest, you tell us what you need, you tell us what you want. You give us your documents, we will do the work for you. So you don’t have to go to the SEC, you don’t have to go to the BOI. Just submit to our office and our office will do the legwork for you. And I’m sure that will streamline the process,” Uy said.

The summit will also tackle workforce readiness amid concerns over declining literacy and productivity.

Uy said representatives from the Department of Education, the Commission on Higher Education, and private universities such as the University of Cebu will join discussions on aligning education with industry needs.

Artificial intelligence will be framed not as a threat but as a productivity tool, with speakers saying workers who learn to integrate AI into their skill sets will remain competitive.

As CIS 2026, themed “Why Cebu and Why Now?”, is expected to draw investors, the Provincial Government said it plans to hold similar summits twice a year, with progress reports to track investor commitments. (EHP)