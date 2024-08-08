Cebu eyes economic boost with Russian visit

THE Cebu Provincial Government will be hosting a Russian delegation by the end of August 2024 to strengthen collaboration and share best practices, following Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia’s visit to St. Petersburg, Russia in June.

Garcia said in a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 7 that this visit is part of the renewal of the Cebu Province and St. Petersburg sisterhood agreement, which was first signed in 2009 but was no longer renewed after her term ended in 2013. The agreement aims to expand cooperation in the fields of tourism, socio-cultural, and economic development.

Aside from attending St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 1-7, Garcia also met with local airport authorities in Russia to discuss the establishment of direct flights between Cebu and St. Petersburg.

Garcia said that in the last week of August, Russian doctors and a delegation from a top cancer center in the St. Petersburg region will visit Cebu, particularly the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) and some private hospitals, to collaborate on best practices in treating cancer patients and other medical fields.

Another delegation from the Russian industrial sector will collaborate with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District and the province’s joint venture investment, the Cebu Manila Water Development Inc. in Carmen town, to improve wastewater treatment and sewerage.

“Russia itself has a lot to offer in terms of business development, investment, tourism... My interest really is to push for Cebu’s economic development,” Garcia said.

The governor also announced a trip to Fujian province in China on Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, with a delegation of provincial board members and the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to further strengthen the collaboration between Fujian and Cebu.

Garcia said that she has already obtained permission from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for this trip, and one of the agenda items is to bring a doctor along to learn about advanced traditional and herbal medicine from Chinese doctors.

The provinces of Cebu and Fujian celebrated their fifth sisterhood agreement anniversary in September 2023, held at the Capitol in Cebu City. / EHP