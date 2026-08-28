Cebu eyes EV manufacturing

CEBU is stepping up efforts to revive its manufacturing base and attract new foreign investments as the province seeks to diversify its economy beyond services.

Brian To, a global strategist and consultant to Cebu Province’s investment promotion efforts, said the Provincial Government is looking to bring in manufacturing projects, including electric vehicle-related production, as it seeks to create more jobs and strengthen the local economy.

“We have the ability to move fast here,” To told reporters ahead of the fourth Cebu Economic Forum scheduled for Sept. 8-9, 2026.

The province has traditionally relied heavily on services, but To said the departure of some information technology and business-process outsourcing companies has raised concerns over jobs and livelihoods.

“Rehashing, recycling the same old industry is not the solution,” To said, adding that Cebu needs to identify new areas where it can participate in global value chains.

EV manufacturing

One area being explored is electric vehicle manufacturing, particularly electric motorcycles.

To said an Asian EV company is expected to participate in the investment forum and discuss opportunities for Cebu, including the possibility of using the province as a test site.

The company’s chief executive is expected to make announcements at the forum, To said, declining to provide further details ahead of the event.

“We are very excited about the possibility of manufacturing because Filipino workers—you won’t find a more flexible workforce anywhere in the world,” To said.

He said manufacturing could also generate demand for housing, education, healthcare and other services, creating broader economic benefits for the province.

Cebu Economic Forum

The investment push comes as Cebu prepares to host its fourth investment forum, organized in partnership with the Provincial Government and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The two-day forum will bring together government agencies, private-sector leaders, financing institutions, local government units and prospective local and foreign investors to discuss investment opportunities and ways to move projects forward.

The Province said the fourth edition will focus on turning investment discussions into actionable projects, with investment mapping, public-private partnerships, financing options and business matching among its key components.

“Cebu has never lacked opportunity. The challenge is to translate those opportunities into projects that investors can understand, evaluate and act on,” Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said in a statement.

To said the previous forum drew about 250 participants, while this year’s event is expected to attract at least 300 participants from at least nine countries.

Foreign business groups from countries including Vietnam and Singapore have expressed interest in participating, while investors from Korea, Oman, Europe and other markets have also shown interest in Cebu, he said.

The forum is intended not only to showcase investment opportunities but also to provide foreign investors with a closer look at potential projects and facilitate business-to-business discussions.

To said Cebu must focus on what global investors and markets need rather than simply promoting industries that have traditionally operated in the province.

“We should be thinking about what the world needs and how we can supply,” he said.

Aside from manufacturing, the Province is exploring opportunities in food production, artificial intelligence and other technology-related industries as it seeks to move into higher-value activities.

Cebu’s investment promotion office is also working on an investor help desk aimed at simplifying transactions and guiding investors through government procedures, provincial officials said.

To said the Province’s strategy is aimed at creating a more diverse economy and bringing new technologies and investment opportunities to Cebu.

“We have the workforce, we have motivated people, we have multilingual people, we have adaptable workforce, retrainable, very quickly, but we lack the opportunity,” he said. / KOC