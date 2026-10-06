Cebu eyes higher-value cyber work

A MULTI-NATIONAL outsourcing firm is expanding its cybersecurity support capabilities as more businesses remain particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks, with Cebu seen playing a bigger role in developing higher-value cybersecurity services.

Maez de Guzman, EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) Philippines cybersecurity leader, said small and medium enterprises (SMEs) face greater exposure to cyber threats because many lack the financial resources and technical capabilities needed to continuously monitor their systems and respond to attacks.

“SMEs are very vulnerable, mostly because they don’t have the investment and the capability to monitor those attacks,” De Guzman said during an online press conference.

Phishing and malware remain among the major threats facing businesses, she said, while EY research showed that about 36 percent of organizational assets are in a vulnerability zone, meaning these assets may not be adequately monitored, segmented or protected.

The cybersecurity risks faced by SMEs differ from those of large corporations, which generally have greater resources to invest in monitoring, detection and response systems, she said.

The expansion of EY GDS’s cybersecurity capabilities comes as businesses increasingly contend with more sophisticated threats arising from the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud technologies and interconnected systems.

Higher-value cybersecurity capabilities

She said Cebu could play a bigger role in this expansion as EY seeks to develop higher-value cybersecurity capabilities in the Philippines, particularly in cybersecurity engineering and architecture, threat intelligence, AI-driven cyber analytics and cybersecurity for AI.

“The goal is not to create more cyber jobs. It is really to create higher-value cyber careers in the Philippines,” De Guzman said.

She said the Philippines’ cybersecurity talent pool remains concentrated largely in analysis, while specialized technical and engineering capabilities remain limited.

Cebu, however, has an opportunity to move up the cybersecurity value chain because of its engineering-oriented talent pool and growing technology ecosystem.

EY GDS has established a cybersecurity center in Cebu as part of its globally connected, AI-enabled cybersecurity operations. The center supports EY’s global cybersecurity operations and clients across more than 160 countries.

The global exposure allows Cebu-based professionals to work on cybersecurity problems faced by multinational and Fortune 500 companies, giving them access to a wider range of technologies and threat environments.

De Guzman said the center’s success should not be measured simply by the number of employees it generates, but by the complexity of the work Filipino professionals can handle.

The objective is for a young professional in Cebu to work on sophisticated global cybersecurity problems using AI and advanced analytics and have expertise that is relevant internationally, she said.

EY GDS Philippines has about 800 professionals in its combined risk and cybersecurity team, with around 20 percent based in Cebu.

Academe partnership

The company is also working with universities to address the skills gap.

De Guzman cited EY’s partnership with Cebu Institute of Technology-University, where the company launched a framework-based cybersecurity curriculum that uses laboratory simulations and real-world cybersecurity scenarios.

The program is intended to bridge the gap between academic training and the requirements of the cybersecurity profession.

She said universities have made progress in strengthening cybersecurity programs, but industry-academe collaboration remains necessary because existing programs do not yet comprehensively cover the technical, engineering, AI, risk and compliance disciplines required by the industry.

EY also has more than 40 cybersecurity technology alliance partnerships, providing access to training, education and technology immersion.

De Guzman said Cebu’s integration into EY’s global network gives local professionals another advantage by exposing them to cybersecurity threats and technologies beyond the Philippine market.

She cited the company’s work with global technology partners, including Microsoft, Cisco and CrowdStrike, as providing opportunities for continuous training and upskilling.

Key qualifications

For cybersecurity professionals, she identified critical thinking and a willingness to continuously learn as key qualifications.

A computer science or other technical background can provide an advantage, but cybersecurity also offers opportunities for professionals from non-IT fields, particularly in compliance, risk, data privacy and AI governance.

De Guzman said the rapid development of AI makes continuous learning particularly important because cybersecurity cannot afford to lag behind technological advances.

She called for deeper collaboration among government, academe, technology companies and the private sector to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity capabilities through upskilling and reskilling.

For Cebu, the longer-term opportunity is to move from being primarily a source of cybersecurity support talent to becoming a center for more specialized global work.

“Cebu is not really a location story. It is really a capability and talent story,” De Guzman said.

The aim, she added, is to allow Filipino cybersecurity professionals to build globally relevant careers while remaining in the Philippines. / KOC