Cebu eyes local Wagyu beef production

THE Cebu Provincial Government, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, has announced plans to develop a local Wagyu beef industry through an artificial insemination (AI) program aimed at upgrading local cattle herds.

Provincial Veterinarian Office head Mary Rose Bahian-Vincoy said the initiative will give livestock farmers access to Wagyu cattle semen, allowing them to produce Wagyu-cross offspring from their existing herds.

Artificial insemination is a breeding technique widely used in the livestock and cattle industry, where sperm is artificially introduced into a female animal’s reproductive tract to improve reproduction and genetic quality.

According to Vincoy, the National Government began distributing Wagyu semen to various provinces in 2024, including Cebu, under the National Artificial Insemination Program.

While only a few provinces initially embraced the initiative, Cebu is now preparing to expand its participation following the success of its cattle development efforts.

Brahman cattle

In Cebu, livestock raisers have traditionally favored Brahman cattle because of their adaptability and performance under local conditions.

However, with the breed now firmly established in the province, she said farmers are becoming more open to diversifying their herds through Wagyu crossbreeding.

The production of Wagyu-cross offspring will be made possible through AI, with Wagyu semen preserved in liquid nitrogen before being distributed to livestock farmers and artificial insemination technicians assigned to various municipalities.

“We can do this. There will be more (Wagyu) semen that we can distribute, and we can request artificial insemination technicians to be the ones to infuse it in the municipalities,” Vincoy said in Cebuano.

Other breeds’ semen

She also clarified that semen from other cattle breeds remains available through the Provincial Veterinarian Office, giving farmers a wider range of breeding options depending on their production goals.

Vincoy said the province’s growing acceptance of artificial insemination technology has helped lay the foundation for the program’s expansion.

“I’m happy to say that Cebuanos adopted the artificial insemination program. If we look at Central Visayas, Cebu Province is number one in cattle head inventory. Even in the whole Philippines, Central Visayas is first, with 60 percent of that from our province,” she said.

The livestock development initiative is expected to increase the value of locally raised cattle, strengthen food security, and generate additional income opportunities for farmers while contributing to the growth of the agricultural sector.

Wagyu cattle, originally from Japan, are known worldwide for their exceptional marbling, tenderness, and premium-quality meat.

Because of these characteristics, Wagyu beef commands significantly higher prices than conventional beef and is highly sought after in luxury dining markets around the world.

Provincial officials hope that introducing Wagyu genetics into local cattle production will help Cebu’s livestock industry tap into higher-value markets while further boosting the province’s agricultural economy. / Lee Hashman Patalita, CNU Intern