Trust, discipline key to attracting Japanese investors to Cebu — CCCI

Building credibility, not flashy marketing, is key to attracting more Japanese investment to Cebu, according to Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Jay Yuvallos, who stressed the importance of trust, discipline, and long-term planning.

Long ties with Japan support investment

Yuvallos of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Cebu’s business ties with Japan are rooted in decades of trade and cultural exchange, helping build confidence between partners.

“More than the economic side, the social and cultural relationship is very alive. There is trust there, and trust is the foundation of business,” Yuvallos said.

Cebu hosts many Japanese firms in manufacturing, shipbuilding, and export processing zones, as well as Japanese-run businesses in food, retail, and services. While tourism and investment from Japan slowed during the Covid-19 pandemic and have not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, Yuvallos said strong business confidence remains.

Creative industries seen as growth area

The chamber is now promoting creative industries such as animation, game development, and digital entertainment, with Japan seen as a key partner. Cebu already has firms providing subcontracting services to Japanese and U.S. companies, showing strong creative and technical talent.

Yuvallos said the focus is on helping local firms move up the value chain toward higher-value partnerships. This requires meeting Japanese standards in quality, scale, and consistency, especially as Japan faces labor shortages due to an aging population.

To support this, the chamber has tightened standards across its programs, including punctuality, clear schedules, and accountability, to reflect Japanese business practices.

Planning for long-term cooperation

Despite challenges like natural disasters and infrastructure gaps, Cebu’s economy continues to grow faster than the national average, driven by an active business community.

As the Philippines and Japan mark 70 years of diplomatic relations, the chamber is also looking at long-term cooperation in infrastructure, urban planning, and climate resilience. In early 2026, it plans to lead a delegation to Japan to study flood control, urban planning, and infrastructure governance.

The chamber is backing these plans with investments at home. It recently started a new development phase at its headquarters, adding facilities for innovation and collaboration. Part of the building is also being turned into an innovation hub for climate resilience programs, academe-industry projects, startup pitching, and SME showrooms.

“These are real things,” Yuvallos said. “Not just plans.”

Aboitiz opens Japan office

Meanwhile, Aboitiz Economic Estates said it has opened a Japan Office in central Tokyo to strengthen Japanese manufacturing investments in Cebu.

The company said the office will shorten decision timelines and improve coordination with Philippine operations by placing support closer to Japan-based headquarters.

For Cebu, home to the West Cebu Estate, the move is expected to support industrial growth by easing site selection, permitting, and project execution. The estate houses shipbuilder Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) Inc., which exports medium-sized vessels worldwide from Balamban town.

The Japan Office is led by Kazuaki Shirozono, senior adviser for global market strategy and development. Based in Tokyo, he will serve as the main link for Japanese firms considering expansion in Cebu.

Aboitiz Economic Estates said the dedicated Japan presence will help position Cebu as a stronger manufacturing and investment destination, supporting long-term industry and job growth in the province. / KOC