THE Cebu Provincial Government is looking to develop more economic zones outside Metro Cebu, with Argao and Medellin being considered for agro-industrial and industrial investments as it seeks to spread economic activity and create jobs across the province.

Paulo Uy, head of the Cebu Provincial Investment and Economic Office, said the provincial government is working with local government units to identify areas suitable for economic zone development based on their respective resources, economic strengths and development priorities.

Argao in southern Cebu is pursuing the development of an agro-industrial zone that could accommodate food processing and other businesses that can source raw materials from nearby agricultural communities.

The proposed development initially covers around 30 hectares, with the potential to expand to 60 hectares, Uy said.

The zone is expected to attract agro-industrial companies, including food manufacturers and processors, which could benefit from access to agricultural produce in the area.

He said the development of food processing facilities could also stimulate demand for supporting industries such as packaging, logistics and other supply-chain services.

“Once developed, our food hub in the south would make sourcing easier because fresh produce would be brought in for processing,” Uy said.

Medellin

Medellin, meanwhile, is proposing an economic zone that could accommodate light industries, although the provincial government has yet to receive its final development layout.

Uy said the proposed area could potentially cover as much as 1,000 hectares, although its actual size and development plans would depend on further evaluation and coordination with the local government.

The development of industrial zones outside Metro Cebu is part of the provincial government’s effort to address the concentration of investments and industries in the metropolitan area.

Uy cited Balamban’s development around its shipping and shipbuilding industry and Toledo’s mining-related activities as examples of how investments in specific industries can stimulate economic activity in other parts of the province.

He said the provincial government wants to replicate this economic expansion in other areas by identifying industries suited to their respective locations.

“Development in Cebu is really centralized in Metro Cebu. That’s why we’re looking at developing industries outside,” he said.

Potential sites

The provincial government is also considering potential economic zones in Bantayan Island and Camotes, with the possibility of developing tourism-oriented and fisheries-related enterprises alongside traditional manufacturing zones.

Uy said economic zones do not necessarily have to focus on manufacturing, as local governments could also pursue tourism, fisheries and other industry-specific developments.

He added that the establishment of economic zones could generate employment while creating business opportunities for suppliers and service providers.

An industrial zone covering around 10 hectares could potentially generate 5,000 to 6,000 jobs, depending on the scale and nature of the businesses locating within it, he said.

The provincial government is also encouraging local governments to take an active role in preparing investment sites and facilitating business operations, particularly in land-use planning, zoning and business permitting.

Uy said the cooperation of local governments is critical to attracting investors, as businesses need a supportive regulatory environment to establish and expand operations.

He cited Argao’s local leadership as being supportive of the proposed agro-industrial development, while the Medellin proposal remains subject to further planning.

The initiative is being pursued by the newly established Cebu Provincial Investment and Economic Office, which is tasked with promoting the province as an investment destination and developing economic enterprises.

The provincial government is also working on a new investment incentive framework that could provide qualified businesses with temporary reductions or exemptions from certain provincial fees and taxes.

Uy said the broader objective is to attract investments that will generate employment, strengthen local industries and distribute economic opportunities more evenly across Cebu. / KOC