Cebu eyes more investments via PPPs

THE Cebu Provincial Government is inviting local and foreign companies to invest in the province through public-private partnerships (PPP) or joint ventures involving provincial properties, as business prospects in the province remain “promising,” Cebu Provincial Investment and Promotions Office (CPIPO) head Paulo Uy said in an interview on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Uy said among the provincial assets open for development are properties in Barangay Sudlon, Cebu IT Park, Larsian, City of Naga, Pinamungajan and locations along M.J. Cuenco Ave., particularly in Banilad Road.

He said while the National Government has not released official figures, current investment levels under the present administration remain promising despite global challenges such as the conflict in the Middle East.

“Actually the numbers are really good,” Uy said, adding that the Provincial Government is prioritizing economic growth outside Metro Cebu to generate local employment and decongest traffic.

Part of this strategy includes a planned economic zone in the City of Naga, projected to employ at least 5,000 residents.

The Provincial Government and MTD Philippines Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding on May 19 to develop a 45-hectare infrastructure estate on the Balili property in Naga.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and MTD Philippines president Patrick Nicholas David led the signing, which was attended by Malaysian Ambassador Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino.

The project aims to decentralize services and boost economic activity outside Metro Cebu by creating a government, economic, and food security complex.

The master plan includes a 40,000-square-meter satellite government center to consolidate administrative offices. It also features renewable energy infrastructure, transport terminals, a fish port and a sports complex with a stadium and aquatics center, each capable of seating 20,000 people.

Addressing concerns over the high cost of power in the province, Uy acknowledged that Cebu faces higher utility rates, particularly for electricity.

However, he clarified that this does not place local businesses at a disadvantage, since all businesses in the area operate under the same utility rates.

Uy said companies in Cebu can remain competitive by focusing on innovation, service quality and product excellence. / CDF