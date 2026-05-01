Cebu eyes P20M transport boost with ‘Tabang Pambiyahe’ program

THE Cebu Provincial Government is moving forward with a major plan to improve local travel. Officials are now seeking a green light for Governor Pamela Baricuatro to sign a deal that will launch the “Tabang Pambiyahe” program, a first-of-its-kind transport initiative in the Philippines.

Targeted to launch before May 15, 2026, the program aims to change how public transport works in the province. Instead of the old "boundary system," where drivers struggle to get as many passengers as possible, this new model will give subsidies to operators based on how well they serve the public.

Elizar Sabinay Jr. from the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) explained that the provincial board needs to pass a resolution before the deal becomes official. This step is necessary to finalize the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the project.

Delays

While the province hoped to start sooner, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) asked to include the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in the agreement.

“Crucial daw ang rules of LTFRB, so pagbalik again sa MOA, that needs to go to legal again. So that’s why it takes time,” Sabinay said. (The rules of the LTFRB are crucial, so when the MOA was returned, it needed to undergo legal review again. That is why it is taking time.)

Smart bus stops based on demand

To make the program successful, officials are meeting with mayors across Metro Cebu to pick the best spots for bus stops. They aren't just guessing where people wait; they are using data from a survey conducted on March 30 and 31.

Sabinay noted that many old bus stops were created 10 years ago and don't work for modern commuters. “With the development now, it could change the entire scenario. If you put a mall somewhere, it changes the entire scenario,” he said. Buses will only be allowed to pick up and drop off passengers at these new, validated locations.

Not a "free ride" program

Officials want to be clear: this is not a "Libreng Sakay" (Free Ride) program. While it uses a P20 million fund from the DOTr, it is a specific service contracting model designed to make transport more reliable, not free.

“This is not free. Libreng sakay is not even right now service contracting of LTFRB. It’s different,” Sabinay emphasized. Interestingly, the program is also expected to help the growing number of habal-habal (motorcycle taxi) drivers by organizing the general flow of traffic and transport in the area.

A first for the Philippines

Cebu is making history as the first local government unit in the country to implement its own service contracting program. By shifting the focus to service quality rather than how many people are packed into a vehicle, the province hopes to make daily commuting safer and more efficient for every Cebuano. CDF