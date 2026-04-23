Cebu eyes P7B dam projects to fight floods, water shortages

A "4-in-1" Solution

DPWH Regional Director Simon Arias shared on Thursday, April 23, 2026, that these new structures will be built along seven major rivers: the Mananga, Bulacao, Guadalupe, Butuanon, Cotcot, Danao, and Lusaran.

Unlike traditional walls or dikes, these facilities are designed to do four jobs at once. They will help control floods, generate hydropower for electricity, provide water for farms (irrigation), and supply clean drinking water to homes.

"This is a long-term solution to flooding," Arias said. "At the same time, these dams will serve as hydropower, domestic water supply and irrigation. It is basically a four-in-one structure."

Timeline and funding

Because the project is so large, Arias noted it could take up to 10 years to finish. He has requested about P1 billion for each river to get started.

If the National Government approves the funding, construction could begin as early as 2027. Before any digging starts, experts will conduct feasibility studies to make sure the locations are safe and effective.

Support from the province

Governor Pamela Baricuatro is backing the plan, noting that Cebu has needed better water storage for a long time. She pointed out that the province often struggles during El Niño, a weather pattern that causes long dry spells and water shortages.

"I wish we have water reservoirs to reserve water because it would really help us now, but unfortunately we just have to make do with what we have," Baricuatro said.

To help with immediate needs, the Governor mentioned that the province has received P720 million from the national government’s Local Government Support Fund. This money is split between buying rice for residents and working on smaller infrastructure projects to handle climate change.

Looking toward the future

The Governor’s main goal is to ensure that "no Cebuano will go hungry" during environmental crises. Local leaders are currently meeting with water experts and the Metropolitan Cebu Water District to finalize strategies for long-term water security.

As climate change makes weather more unpredictable, these reservoirs represent a major step toward protecting Cebu’s residents and ensuring they have the water and safety they need for years to come.