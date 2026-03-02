Cebu eyes resumption of hog shipments

THE Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) will conduct province-wide hog surveillance to help local raisers comply with shipping requirements and secure a “green zone” certification from the Department of Agriculture (DA).

PVO head Dr. Mary Rose Vincoy said on Monday, March 2, 2026, that surveillance and specimen collection will generate laboratory results needed for certification. Once granted, small-scale hog raisers may be allowed to transport and sell livestock outside Cebu, subject to national guidelines.

The initiative follows the directive of Governor Pamela Baricuatro to assist hog raisers affected by movement controls due to African Swine Fever (ASF).

At present, hog shipments outside Cebu require a permit from the Bureau of Animal Industry–Regional Veterinary Quarantine Service (BAI-RVQS). The PVO and government veterinarians issue animal health certificates, while inter-provincial shipping permits are released by the BAI.

ASF zoning update

Based on the DA-BAI zoning update as of Feb. 13, 2026, Cebu has several areas under different ASF classifications.

Red (Infected) zones include Bogo City, Carcar City, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Liloan, Mandaue City, Minglanilla, San Fernando, Sibonga, Talisay City and Tuburan.

Yellow (Surveillance) areas are Alcantara, Badian, Borbon, Carmen, Daanbantayan, Dalaguete, Danao City and Moalboal.

Eighteen localities, including Argao, Balamban, City of Naga and Toledo City, are under the Pink (Buffer) zone.

Dark Green (Free) areas include Bantayan, Boljoon, Ginatilan, Madridejos, Malabuyoc, Oslob, Pilar, Poro, Samboan, San Francisco, Santa Fe, Santander and Tudela, while Alcoy and Alegria are classified as Light Green (Protected). | CDF