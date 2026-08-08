Cebu eyes shelter for out-of-town farmers

THE Cebu Provincial Agriculture Office (PAO) is considering setting up a dedicated tent facility or temporary shelter to accommodate farmers participating in future agricultural trade fairs, including the annual Pasko sa Kapitolyo in December.

PAO head Roldan Saragena said this following suggestions to provide proper lodging for farmers who travel from towns across Cebu to sell their produce.

“That’s a very good idea. I will consider this and propose to the local chief executive,” Saragena said in Cebuano.

Strong sales

The announcement came as the week-long Tabo sa Kapitolyo 2026, held in line with the Provincial Government’s founding anniversary celebration, generated P4,343,935.50 in sales during its first three days, based on PAO’s data as of Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Local government unit (LGU) exhibitors accounted for P3,255,926.50 in sales, while private vendors generated P1,088,009.00.

Top-performing municipalities

Tudela led all participating municipalities with P181,181.00 in sales, followed by Santa Fe on Bantayan Island with P172,125.00, Argao with P154,685.00, Daanbantayan with P131,230.00, and Madridejos with P130,180.00, according to the PAO.

Merlin Godines, 44, a job order employee at the Santa Fe Municipal Agriculture Office who oversees sales for the town’s farm and fishery sector, said fresh fish shipments arrive every afternoon from the island municipality.

The selection includes grouper, mackerel, parrotfish and spinefoot, which quickly sell out because they are cheaper than those sold in city markets.

More than 10 fisherfolk and vendors from Santa Fe earned directly from the sale of fresh catch and processed products, with all proceeds going to them.

Aside from fresh seafood, the Santa Fe booth also sold native chicken, fresh eggs, sliced crabs, split dried fish, dried rabbitfish priced at P100 per 100 grams, and dried herring sold for P60 to P65 per 100 grams.

Daanbantayan’s strong showing was driven by products such as banana chips and processed peanuts sold by GPA Snacks, a family-run business founded in 2019 by 59-year-old micro-entrepreneur Peregrina Arquio.

Arquio expanded her market after placing in the Top 5 of Season 2 of the Provincial Government’s Sugbo Negosyo program. Based near the Talisay Barangay Hall in Daanbantayan, GPA Snacks distributes its products across Cebu, Malapascua Island and various trade fairs.

Private exhibitors

Among private exhibitors, Wilma’s Inasal Manok Bisaya recorded the highest sales at P253,710, followed by Jenelyn’s Lechon Manok Bisaya with P235,450, Khian’s Lechon Baboy with P94,000, Empiang’s Inasal Manok Bisaya with P81,000, and Pestales Agriculture Cooperative with P77,856.00.

Saragena said participating farmers typically reinvest more than 80 percent of their earnings in seeds, fertilizers, farm tools and other agricultural inputs to sustain their livelihood.

The trade fair opened on Monday, Aug. 3, and will run until Saturday, Aug. 8. / CDF