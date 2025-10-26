Cebu eyes unified plan to guide future investments

CEBU’S business and government leaders are calling for a unified master plan to guide future investments and optimize land use across the province, positioning Cebu as a globally competitive economic hub.

At a recent economic forum organized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Cebu Province, stakeholders agreed that Cebu’s strongest asset—its land—must be planned and utilized strategically.

“We need to really have a good guide in terms of how to use it,” Department of Economy, Planning and Development-Central Visayas Assistant Regional Director Evelyn Nacario-Castro, noting that the Provincial Physical Framework Plan is due for updating.

The proposed master plan aims to align Cebu’s natural strengths—agriculture, forestry, fisheries, tourism, and manufacturing—with localized development strategies.

“We cannot stop at the level of production,” she said. “We must move toward value-adding and microprocessing to drive inclusive growth.”

Cebu Chamber of Commerce president Jay Yuvallos echoed the call, emphasizing that master planning will ensure resources are allocated where they create the most economic value.

“Each area in Cebu already has natural strengths,” he said. “The northeastern corridor could attract industries and tourism, the northwest is suited for coffee and agri-business, and the southeast for retirement and residential projects.”

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the provincial government is open to new investments that align with this framework, stressing that transparency and good governance will be key.

“Corruption and poverty are interrelated,” she said. “We cannot attract investors if trust is lost.”

Participants agreed that the challenge is not only in drafting plans but ensuring continuity.

“We’ve had good development plans before,” said Robert Dan Roces, group economist at SM Investments. “The problem is implementation stops every time a new administration takes over.” / KOC