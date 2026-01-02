Cebu faces ‘critical’ power risk in 2026

CEBU is heading into a “critical” power situation in 2026 that could disrupt economic activity and public safety as electricity demand continues to outstrip local supply, a consumer advocacy group warned.

The Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (Cera), led by convenor Nathaniel Chua, said Cebu’s power demand is growing by about 150 megawatts annually, exceeding local generation capacity and deepening reliance on electricity imported through submarine cables from other islands.

The warning comes as the Department of Energy (DOE) has flagged a potential critical power supply situation in the Visayas in 2026, raising concerns among manufacturers and exporters operating in Cebu, one of the country’s key industrial hubs.

Business leaders said recurring “yellow alerts” and power-sharing limitations are already pushing up operating costs and disrupting production schedules. Without the addition of new, stable baseload power plants on the island, Cera said Cebu’s economic momentum could slow significantly this year.

Beyond business impacts, the group highlighted public safety risks linked to power instability, particularly the failure of fire hydrants during outages. Fire crews in Cebu City have reported low to zero water pressure in several hydrants along major roads, which Cera attributed to power disruptions affecting pumping stations of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Cera called for the immediate development of island-based baseload power plants to reduce dependence on inter-island power links and urged authorities to prioritize dedicated and backup power lines for MCWD pumping facilities to ensure continuous water pressure for fire protection.

The group also urged the DOE and local utilities to present a clear and transparent roadmap to prevent projected supply shortfalls in 2026 from turning into widespread and prolonged blackouts. / KOC