Cebu faces shortage of government vets: Only 10 of 53 towns have their own

CEBU is facing a serious shortage of government veterinarians, leaving many towns without a dedicated expert to manage animal health. Currently, only 10 out of the province's 53 local government units (LGUs) have their own resident veterinarians on staff.

Hiring Challenges and Vacant Jobs

The Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) reopened 11 permanent job positions on Monday, March 2, 2026. Seven of these openings are specifically for veterinarians.

Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Mary Rose Vincoy explained that it has been difficult to find people for these roles. She noted that many young professionals choose to work in private pet clinics because the pay is higher.

In contrast, government vets have to handle a wide range of tasks. Their duties include looking after livestock and poultry, monitoring for diseases, and protecting public health.

Why Every Town Needs a Vet

Local governments are the "first line of defense" for animal and human health. Without a vet in every town, it is harder to run important programs like rabies control and animal welfare laws.

"This is supposed to be a local government concern. Towns and cities should address it," Dr. Vincoy said in Cebuano.

Under the law, having a municipal veterinarian is optional for many towns. However, the Anti-Rabies Act of 2007 says that "first-class" municipalities should have one. Even then, the final decision to hire someone belongs to the local mayor.

Who Currently Has Coverage?

Right now, only a small group of cities and towns in Cebu have their own veterinary staff:

* Cities: Toledo, Bogo, Carcar, Danao, Naga, and Talisay.

* Municipalities: Minglanilla, Dalaguete, Barili, and Daanbantayan.

* In these four municipalities, the veterinarians work under the Municipal Agriculture Office. Every other town in Cebu must rely on the Provincial Veterinary Office for help.

Work Continues Despite Shortages

Even with fewer staff members, the PVO is staying busy. In February 2026, teams traveled across the province to spay and neuter 667 pets.

This campaign was designed to help manage the animal population and encourage responsible pet ownership. The PVO says it will keep working with local towns to provide rabies vaccines and monitor for animal diseases.

What Happens Next?

The PVO has recommended that every local government hire at least one veterinarian. This expert would do more than just give out vaccines; they would manage rabies programs and handle other urgent animal concerns in the community. As the province reopens these job positions, the goal is to find professionals ready to serve the public and keep Cebu's animals and people safe. (CDF)