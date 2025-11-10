Cebu faces weak holidays sales after twin disasters

RETAILERS across Cebu are facing a bleak holiday season as twin calamities and a sluggish economy weigh heavily on consumer spending, with most households expected to prioritize rebuilding and basic needs over Christm-as purchases.

Robert Go, spokesman of the Philippine Retail Association-Cebu Chapter, on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, said sales have slowed sharply since last week’s typhoon, which affected more than 10,000 families across the province, including about 3,500 to 4,000 in Cebu City alone. Many residents are relying on relief aid, while limited household funds are being directed toward food, shelter and essential goods.

“Most families will be living hand to mouth. Whatever money they get — whether from advances, 13th-month pay, or small loans — will go to repairing homes and buying food,” said Go. “We expect very little to no Christmas shopping this year.”

Cebu was hit by a destructive 6.9-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 30. Five weeks later, on Nov. 4, the province was further battered by typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi), which has already claimed 224 lives.

Hardware stores and construction suppliers are seeing stronger demand as residents focus on rebuilding, but mall-based retailers, fashion outlets and restaurants are reporting slower foot traffic and weak sales.

Go said companies may decide to cancel year-end parties and divert funds to relief and rehabilitation efforts for affected communities.

The downbeat outlook comes as the national economy grew only four percent in the third quarter — its slowest pace in nearly two years — reflecting reduced public spending and weaker consumer demand.

Economists warn that household consumption, which typically drives the country’s fourth-quarter growth, may remain subdued through December.

“Retailers expect a slight uptick only from high-income consumers closer to Christmas Day, but for most of Cebu’s population, spending is expected to remain at survival levels well into the new year,” Go said. / KOC