Cebu families face rising bills as electricity rates climb

CEBUANO households are feeling a tighter squeeze on their wallets this month as major power distributors announced a new round of electricity rate hikes. The Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (Cera) warns that these rising costs are putting a heavy strain on low- and middle-income families across the province.

Why your bill is going up

Cera reported on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, that rates have increased for customers of both the Visayan Electric Company and the Cebu Electric Cooperatives (Cebeco I, II and III).

For those served by Cebeco, the average rate now sits at P13.37 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). This comes after recent price jumps of P1.30/kWh and P0.33/kWh. Meanwhile, Visayan Electric raised its rate to P12.79/kWh, an increase of P0.35/kWh.

“While we recognize the complexities of the energy market, the financial impact on Cebuano households must be balanced with more aggressive utility-side cost-saving measures,” said Cera convenor Nathaniel Chua.

A growing financial burden

The group estimates that electricity expenses for local homes rose by 15 to 20 percent in early 2026. This spike is happening faster than price increases for other daily essentials like food or water.

Cera points to two main reasons for the surge:

• High Demand: Cebu’s need for power grows by about 150 megawatts every year.

• Market Prices: To meet this demand, distributors often buy extra power from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), where prices can skyrocket during power plant outages or peak times.

Issues with aging equipment

Beyond market prices, Cera says "system inefficiencies" are to blame. In rural areas served by Cebeco, aging equipment leads to "technical losses" — essentially wasted electricity that still ends up inflating customer bills.

The group also alleged that high administrative costs and a slow pace of innovation, which they called “bureaucratic inertia,” have delayed much-needed upgrades in these areas.

How Cebu compares to other cities

Cebu currently pays more for power than several other major hubs in the Philippines:

• Davao City: P11.7187/kWh

• Iloilo City: Approx. P12.66/kWh

• Metro Manila: P13.1734/kWh

• Cebu (Cebeco areas): P13.37/kWh

The call for change

To help stabilize costs for consumers, Cera is calling for a transparent review of how Cebeco distributes power and a reassessment of supply contracts for all distributors. They are also asking for a suspension of "under-recovery" collections until service improves.

“Operational excellence is the best hedge against inflation,” Chua said, urging regulators and utilities to work together to make electricity affordable again.

As the province continues to grow, consumer groups are pushing for faster reforms to shield everyday families from unpredictable and rising energy costs. / JJL