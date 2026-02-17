Cebu family speaks out after Kingston Cheng killed in hit-and-run

THE Cheng family released a statement on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, regarding the death of their son, Kingston Ralph, in a hit-and-run case last week in Maria Luisa.
Katherine Cheng, Kingston’s mother, expressed the unimaginable pain the family is going through following his loss.
Katherine said the family trusts the police and the courts to handle Kingston’s case and that they will respect the outcome.
She also hopes her son’s death will serve as a stark reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and as a call for authorities to strengthen efforts in ensuring a safer and cleaner Cebu.
Kingston was hit by a speeding vehicle driven by Sean Andrew Pajarillo, who was reportedly drunk, according to responding police and emergency personnel.
Pajarillo was placed under hospital detention for five days due to injuries he sustained after his vehicle overturned upon hitting Kingston and speeding off.
He was released on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, after posting P72,000 bail pending trial of the case.