Cebu farmer yields P3.4M shabu

A FARMER was arrested after half a kilo of shabu was seized during a buy-bust operation in a mountainous area of Cebu City. The confiscated drugs have an estimated value of P3.4 million.

The suspect was identified as alias Jokjok, 30, a resident of Sitio Buanan, Barangay Pung-ol Sibugay.

He was caught in a joint operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7, the PNP Drug Enforcement Group 7 and the Naval Forces Central. The operation took place at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara said they had monitored Jokjok for three weeks after receiving information from a confidential informant, who said that Jokjok could sell 15 grams of shabu per week.

The five large packs of shabu have been taken to the PDEA 7 Regional Forensic Unit for chemical analysis.

Charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II, of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared against the suspect. / AYB