Cebu farmers, fisherfolk bring products closer to consumers at trade fair

Provincial Agriculture Head Roldan Saragena said in an interview with the media that the trade fair aims to directly connect local farmers and fisherfolk with consumers and institutional buyers.

Saragena noted that preparation for the exhibit area took approximately two weeks.

While the Provincial Government provided the dome tents, participating LGUs funded and arranged their respective booth setups, including furniture and decorations.

Products featured at the fair include local delicacies and agricultural goods representing various municipalities and cities across the province.

"They are here to show what their localities have to offer in terms of agri-fishery," Saragena said, adding that sales from the fair will help farmers purchase agricultural inputs such as seeds and fertilizers for the upcoming cropping season.

Products at the fair are sold at lower rates than prevailing market prices within the city.

Saragena attributed the reduced prices to the absence of rental fees for participating LGUs, allowing farmers to sell directly to consumers.

The trade fair is open daily from 8 a.m. to around 8 p.m. Judges will also evaluate the LGU booths as part of an ongoing contest during the event. (CDF)