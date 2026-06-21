Cebu farmers get boost as NIA 7 hands over P66-million irrigation projects

CEBU farmers are getting a massive boost after the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) 7 officially handed over nine communal irrigation systems worth P66 million. The projects were transferred during a convergence meeting on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Grecilda “Gigi” Sanchez, the Cebu provincial consultant on agriculture and food security, reported the development in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 18, after witnessing the event on behalf of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

Leadership and collaboration

Engineer Eusebio Villamanto, NIA 7 regional manager, and Engineer Maritez Soria, NIA Cebu Division manager, led the ceremonial turnover. Cebu Province Investment and Promotions Officer Paulo Uy also attended the event to support the agricultural milestone.

New infrastructure for Balamban

Out of the total funding, three facilities are located in Balamban. These include the P1-million Matun-ug Communal Irrigation System in Barangay Matun-og, which was received by the Matun-og Spring Irrigators Association Inc.

The town also received the P4.9-million Manunggal Communal Irrigation System in Barangay Sunog and the P3.9-million Hingatmonan Communal Irrigation System in Barangay Hingatmonan.

Support for midwestern towns

Other beneficiary municipalities in the midwestern region received key agricultural support. In Pinamungajan, the Lamac Punod Sibago Communal Irrigation System secured a P3.2-million allocation.

Meanwhile, the P2-million Aloguinsan Communal Irrigation System was handed over to the Poblacion Tampa-an Irrigation Administration Inc., covering both Poblacion and Tampa-an.

Water solutions for southern Cebu

In southern Cebu, a major water project was delivered to Argao. The Argao Communal Irrigation System in Barangay Lamacan received a P10-million allocation.

This facility was officially transferred to the custody of the Argao Irrigation System Association Inc. to help manage local water distribution.

Carcar City receives top funding

Carcar City walked away with the largest share of the infrastructure budget. The funding was split into three separate components under the Can-asujan SRIS.

The Carcar United Lowland Farmers Irrigators Association Inc. received a P10-million project. Meanwhile, the Integrated Carcar Rice Irrigators Association, Inc. accepted two allocations valued at P18 million and P10 million.

These completed irrigation projects mark a major step forward for Cebu's agricultural sector. By putting these P66-million systems directly into the hands of local farming associations, the Province ensures that communities have the water and resources they need to keep growing food for the future. / CDF