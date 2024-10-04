Cebu FC absorbs 2nd loss in a row

A WIN in the 2024/2025 Asia Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two continues to elude the Cebu Football Club after it suffered another defeat on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

Cebu FC put up a good fight but lost to host Selangor FC, 1-0, in their Group H match at the MPBJ Stadium in Selangor, Malaysia.

The Gentle Giants found themselves down early after conceding a goal in the 10th minute to Venezuelan attacking midfielder Yohandry Orozco off a pass from Chilean striker Ronnie Fernandez.

Orozco threatened to widen the lead with a couple of opportunities but his shot went wide, while the other attempt was saved by Cebu FC goalkeeper Florencio Badelic.

Badelic was in fine form and only conceded a goal. He successfully fended off shot attempts by Fernandez, Noor Al Rawabdeh, and Alvin Fortes.

In the other Group H match, South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors crushed Thai club Muangthong United, 4-1, at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, South Korea.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors still sits on the top with six points, followed by Selangor FC with four. Muangthong United is third with a point, while Cebu FC is last with no points.

Cebu FC’s next match will be on Oct. 23, 2024, against Muangthong United in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Kaya FC-Iloilo also suffered its second straight defeat at the hands of Sydney FC, 4-1, in Group E. /EKA