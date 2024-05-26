Cebu FC beats United City in PFL

CEBU FC (CFC) proved that it’s one of the top teams in the 2024 Philippines Football League (PFL) season after a huge win over United City FC (UCFC) at home last Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium in Talisay City, Cebu.

Although CFC relied mostly on its foreign players to score in previous matches, this time it was local players that showed up.

Midfieleder Daniel Gadia gave CFC a 1-0 lead by scoring the opening goal in the 27th minute. Gadia scored in the middle of the box coming from a pass by Chima Uzoka.

However, Mark Hartmann scored the equalizer in the 52nd minute with a long shot that beat CFC goalkeeper Jun Badelic.

UCFC suffered a huge blow in the 61st minute after Cameroonian midfielder Darlton Digha was sent out of the match after getting his second yellow card for a tackle on Kamil Amirul.

Roberto Corsame Jr. gave CFC the lead in the 75th minute with a goal from point blank range coming from a nifty back pass by Senegalese striker About Sy.

In other PFL matches last Saturday, Stallion Laguna FC defeated Manila Digger FC, 2-1; Davao Aguilas FC totally outclassed Garelli United FC, 5-0; and Loyola FC crushed Philippine Airforce FC, 5-1.

As of press time, CFC moved up to third place in the standings with 18 points. Stallion Laguna FC remained at the top with 19 points, trailing closely is Davao Aguilas FC also with 19 points and just behind on goal difference.

Defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo is in fourth with 16 points, while UCFC is fifth with 15 points.

CFC’s next match is on June 1 against Don Bosco Garelli FC. / EKA