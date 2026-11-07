Cebu FC cruises past Mendiola in PFL

FOLLOWING a slow start in the 2026-2027 season of the Philippines Football League (PFL), Cebu FC won its second straight match after beating Mendiola FC, 3-0, last Nov. 4, 2026, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Cebu FC got off to a hot start and scored an early goal. Shunsuke Murakami had an impressive run, beat the Mendiola FC defenders, and struck a low driven shot near the far post for the opening goal in the 10th minute.

Mendiola FC had a few opportunities for an equalizer, but Cebu FC goalkeeper Teimoshii Shiraoka was on top form and deflected the shots going his way.

Early in the second half, Cebu FC was at a huge disadvantage after the squad was down to 10 players because striker Abou Sy was slapped with a red card for an elbow to the back of the head of a Mendiola FC player.

That didn’t stop Cebu FC’s attack though, as Murakami broke away from the defense, yet again, and scored a nifty goal from the right side for a brace in the 62nd minute.

Mendiola FC almost hit the back of the net moments later, but the shot of Nikko Arañas went a little bit wide.

Kamil Amirul intercepted a pass and scored an amazing long goal to seal the match in the 84th minute.

Cebu FC is now at seventh place with six points and just a point behind Azkals Development Club, which is at sixth with seven points.

Both sides will be facing off next on Nov. 15, 2026.

Manila Digger FC is still in the driver’s seat with 15 points, closely followed by Maharlika FC with 14. Kaya FC is third with 10 points, followed by Aguilas-UMAK and Stallion Laguna FC, also with 10 points each and just separated by goal difference. / EKA