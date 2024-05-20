Cebu FC crushes Air Force, 5-0

CEBU FC continues to show its top form after a dominant 5-0 win over Philippine Airforce FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL) last May 19, 2024 at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium in Talisay City.
Chima Uzoka gave Cebu FC an early lead with a goal in the 18th minute.
It was a closely contested first half and the Gentle Giants were only up by a goal at halftime.
The second half, however, was a different story and Cebu FC dominated it.
It started with a costly own goal by Philippine Airforce defender Anthony Albor in the opening minute of the first half.
Japanese winger Rintaro Hama widened the gap with a goal in the 64th minute. Dutch midfielder Guytho Mijland added another goal in the 89th minute and Yoji Selman hit the back of the net in four minutes of added time.
Cebu FC is fourth in the PFL table with 15 points.
Stallion Laguna FC is now the league leader with 16 points and is ahead of second-place Kaya FC-Iloilo and third-place Davao Aguilas FC on goal difference.
United City FC and Manila Digger FC are in fifth and sixth places, respectively, with 15 points and are separated by goal difference.
Cebu FC’s next match is on May 25, 2024 against United City FC at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium. / EKA