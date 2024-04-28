Cebu FC destroys Maharlika FC at home

THE new-look Cebu FC continues its impressive campaign in the 2024 season of the Philippines Football League (PFL) after a dominant 10-0 drubbing of Maharlika Taguig FC last Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium in Talisay City, Cebu.

Cebu FC immediately showed its dominance in front of a hometown crowd with a 4-0 lead at halftime.

Dutch midfielder Guytho Mijland displayed his impressive offensive prowess by scoring back-to-back goals in the sixth and 21st minutes.

Zamoranho Ho-a-tham, another Dutch midfielder, joined in on the action and scored in the 22nd minute. Cebu FC added another goal just before halftime, compliments of local favorite JB Borlongan.

Maharlika Taguig FC, led by former Azkals star Anton Del Rosario, failed to stop the bleeding as Cebu FC continued its barrage in the second half.

Mijland completed his hat trick early in the second half with a 48th-minute goal.

Coming off the bench in the 65th minute, 19-year-olf Turkish midfielder Devri Yanik quickly made his presence felt with a goal in the 68th minute. Japanese striker Rintaro Hama, who also came off the bench, scored in the 73rd minute.

Yanik scored his second goal in the 88th minute and Chima Uzoka scored Cebu FC’s 10th and final goal in the second minute of added time.

As of press time, Cebu FC is fourth in the PFL with nine points and just behind Stallion Laguna FC, which also has nine points on goal difference.

Defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo is at the top of the league with 10 points, while Taguig FC is second also with 10 points and just behind on goal difference. / EKA