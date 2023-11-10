Cebu FC draws with Shan United in AFC Cup

CEBU FC settled for a 1-1 draw with home team Shan United in their Group F match of the AFC Cup on Nov. 9, 2023, at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

It was a competitive start to the match. Cebu FC’s Daniel Gadia and Shan United’s Kyaw Zin Lwin traded shot attempts. Cebu FC had a chance to break the opening deadlock, but Ren Okuda headed out his attempt wide from Rio Togashi’s free kick.

Htet Phyo Wai threatened to score in the 27th minute, but his 20-yard attempt missed its target.

Cebuano striker Ivan Ouano found a perfect opportunity to score five minutes later but shot went over the crossbar.

Cebu FC had another opportunity for the opening goal but defender Jaime Rosquillo’s shot was easily caught by Shan United goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Phyo.

Following the halftime break, defender Roberto Corsame finally hit the opening goal for Cebu City in the 49th minute. He struck from 20 yards that went past Phyo’s defense.

With just minutes away from the final whistle, Zaw Khant Minh hit the equalizer in the 81st minute, beating Cebu FC goalie Nathaniel Villanueva.

Cebu FC won its previous match with Shan United, 1-0, in Manila.

With the draw, Cebu FC remained at third place with four points, while Shan United remained at the bottom of Group E with a point.

Mcarthur FC returned to the top of Group F after a 5-0 win over Phnom Penh Crown FC in Australia. Mcarthur FC has nine points, while Phnom Penh also has nine points but is behind in goal difference.

Cebu FC’s next match is against Phnom Penh on Nov. 30 at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.