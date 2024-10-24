Cebu FC draws with Thailand in AFC tilt

THE Cebu Football Club finally earned its first point in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two after forging a 2-2 draw with Muangthong United in Group H on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Cebu FC took the early lead after Rhino Goutier headed in a goal in the 16th minute. Dutch winger Zamoranho Ho-a-tham set up Goutier’s header with an accurate cross from a free kick.

The Muangthong booters were aggressive and had a few opportunities to score an equalizer or even take the lead but Cebu FC goalkeeper Florencio Badelic Jr. was in top form. He deflected the attempts of Kakana Khamyok and Croatian winger Denis Bušnja, and saved a header by Jakkapan Praisuwan.

Muangthong finally equalized the game in the 53rd minute after Costa Rican striker Felicio Brown scored from point-blank range off a low cross pass by Swedish winger Emil Roback.

In the 79th minute, Roback turned from playmaker to scorer as he headed in the ball off a beautiful cross from Bušnja to give Muangthong a 2-1 edge.

With time winding down, Rintaro Hama, who came in the match in the second half, scored the equalizer in the third minute of extra time, forcing a draw.

Cebu FC got its first point in the tournament but still sits at last place in Group H.

Selangor FC took the top spot in Group H after defeating favorites Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, 2-1.

Selangor FC has seven points, followed by Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors with six points and Muangthong United with two points.

Cebu FC’s next match will be on Nov. 7, 2024, against Muangthong United anew, but this time at its adopted home, the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila. / EKA