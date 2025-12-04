Cebu FC earns 1 point

CEBU FC earned its first point in the 2025-2026 Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup after a 1-1 draw with Selangor FC in a Group A home match on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Following a scoreless opening half, Cebu FC drew first blood with a goal by Rico Andes in the 47th minute. Andes hit a header off a corner kick from Esrom Paulos.

Cebu’s lead, however, was short-lived as Selangor FC equalized seven minutes later with a goal by Willian Lira. He struck from 12 yards to finally beat Cebu FC goalkeeper Rami Jeridi, who had a stellar defensive performance most of the night.

Selangor FC had most of the ball possession in the match. But the Malaysian side didn’t capitalize on it and missed most of its shots, with only a 25 percent shot accuracy.

In other Group A matches, Buriram United also settled for a 1-1 draw with Cong An Hanoi, while Tampines Rovers beat BG Pathum United, 3-2.

Tampines Rovers sits at the top with six points, closely followed by Selangor FC with five points. BG Pathum United and Cong An Hanoi is third and fourth, respectively, with four points each. Buriram United is fifth with three points and Cebu FC is at the bottom with one point.

Cebu FC will play against BG Pathum next on Jan. 28, 2026, at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Thailand. / EKA