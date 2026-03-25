Cebu FC escapes with 1-0 win vs Aguilas Umak

DYNAMIC Herb Cebu FC (Football Club) secured another vital three points after a hard fought 1-0 victory over Aguilas Umak FC in a tense Philippines Football League encounter last Sunday, March 22, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City.

A tightly contested first half ended scoreless as both sides battled for control. The physical nature of the match was evident early, with yellow cards issued on both ends, including one to Cebu FC’s Tam Ramos.

The breakthrough came in the second half as Cebu made key adjustments and introduced fresh legs. Joshua Broce delivered the decisive moment, finding the back of the net in the 60th minute to give the Gentle Giants the lead.

Aguilas Umak FC had a chance to equalize after being awarded a penalty in the 72nd minute, but substitute goalkeeper Jessie Semblante stepped up with a crucial save. He came on for the injured starting goalie JK Ceniza.

The win keeps Cebu FC in second place in the league table with 38 points, strengthening its position in the title race with a 12-2-2 record.

One Taguig FC currently leads the tournament with 42 points, while the Manila Diggers and Kaya FC-Iloilo are tied for third with 36 notches apiece.

The Gentle Giants now shift their focus to their next match against Don Bosco Garelli United on Sunday, March 29, at 5 p.m., also at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Before kickoff, both Cebu FC and Aguilas Umak head coaches were honored with certificates of appreciation for their contributions to Cebu football.

Tomasito Glenn “TGR” Ramos of Cebu FC and Oliver “Bing” Colina, a former Cebu FC tactician, were recognized for their impact on the local football community.

At halftime, fans were treated to an engaging intermission activity presented by Nature’s Spring, highlighting sportsmanship and energy from the crowd, capped by a fan winner. / PR