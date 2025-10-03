Cebu FC faces Don Bosco 11 in PFL match

CEBU FC is back in action today, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, as it takes on Don Bosco Garelli in the 2025-26 Philippines Football League (PFL) season at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Cebu FC is eager to bounce back after losing two straight matches. The Gentle Giants lost to Kaya FC-Iloilo, 0-3, last weekend. Prior to that, on Sept. 24, the club was beaten by Cong An Hanoi FC, 0-1, in a group stage match at the Asean Club Championship Shopee Cup in Vietnam.

The Gentle Giants have already played three matches in the PFL. Cebu FC lost its season opener to One Taguig FC, 1-2, but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Stallion Laguna FC, before losing to Kaya FC in its third outing.

In the other match Saturday, Aguilas FC faces Maharlika FC.

Cebu FC currently sits at eighth place with three points from one win and two defeats.

Defending champion Kaya FC leads the standings with 12 points, followed by Manila Digger FC at second with 10. One Taguig FC and Maharlika FC are third and fourth, respectively, with six points each, separated only by goal difference. Stallion Laguna FC is fifth, Aguilas FC is sixth, and Tuloy FC is seventh. / EKA