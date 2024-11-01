Cebu FC faces One Taguig Sunday

THE Cebu Football Club Gentle Giants hope to go back to the winning column when they meet One Taguig FC in their one and only home game of the Philippines Football League Season 2024-2025 on Sunday, November 3, 2024, 4 pm at the Dynamic HERB - Borromeo Sports Complex.

The Gentle Giants will aim to compensate for the 1-0 loss they suffered at the hands of the Manila Digger last October 19 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium that dropped them from first to second place in the PFL standings with six points, equivalent to a 2-1 win-loss record.

Serving as motivation for Cebu FC is its success on the continental stage, bringing home its first point in the AFC Champions League Two where the Gentle Giants forged a 2-all draw against Muangthong United FC on October 23, 2024, at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rintaro Hama sealed the point by scoring the equalizer in the stoppage time of the match. Rhino Gautier headed in Cebu FC’s first goal versus Muangthong United FC.

“Our team is still in the process of fully integrating my football philosophy and strategies. Given that I arrived in the Philippines later and that some players joined the squad recently, it will take some time for this adaptation to be fully realized,” said Nihat Tumkaya, the CFC technical director.

Although Coach Nihat said the team is making significant progress each day, both in training and in matches, the Gentle Giants will be stronger in both defense and attack “once we fully implement our strategy.”

Meanwhile, the Cebu FC is inviting all Cebuanos to go and watch the game, as it has extended the “early bird” promo to November 2. For the early bird promo, cat-1 seats will cost P300, P215 for cat-2 seats, and P85 for the cat-3 section.

Those interested can also buy tickets on site during the match day, but will have to pay the regular price of P350, P250, and P100 for cat-1, cat-2, and cat-3 seats, respectively. For more information, please visit CFC’s Facebook page @https://www.facebook.com/cebufc.

This match was originally slated for August 27, but was rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances. / PR